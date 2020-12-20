Menu
Robert Wade Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Robert Wade, 81, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Featherston Mayfield Cramer and James Monroe Mayfield; stepfather, Guy R. Cramer; his brother, James Craddock Mayfield; and his sister, Betsy Marilyn Mayfield. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Jo Fisher Mayfield. Bobby graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, where he played football and ran track and then attended Presbyterian Junior college. He later served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for six years. Bobby held insurance and real estate licenses and had been actively involved in the insurance industry since 1961, working in sales and management for several companies as a representative in life and health services. For some years he was also involved in a real estate partnership. Known for his honesty, integrity and compassion, Bobby always sought to meet the needs of his clients, thus making a better life for them. His passion was his family summer home on the York River in Gloucester County. He spent as much time there as possible fishing, crabbing, boating, gardening and sitting on the front porch. Bobby was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond and First Presbyterian Church, where he was active in the Men's Service and Fellowship group and served as its leader for several years. He was known for his wit, good nature and kind soul. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a small private family service will be held in the church's memorial garden in January. Should you desire, contributions may be made in memory of Robert W. Mayfield to First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226 or to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobby, you will certainly be missed! I loved how you and Jo used to dance over at Echo Hall (Gloucester on the York River) with each other and you always had a smile on your face! Thanks for helping to create some wonderful childhood memories for us! We love you all!
Peyton Savage Alexander
April 19, 2021
I have so many memories of Bobby living next door to his favorite place, the rival. My favorite memories of Bobby: Shag dancing, weekend cookouts at Echo Hall, jokes and stories and many more. He was the kindest, loving person and friend. He always had a smile and was gentle soul. Jo my heart goes out to you. Love and hugs !
Belinda Kelk (Savage)
April 19, 2021
A GOOD FRIEND !
David Owen
March 3, 2021
I worked next to him for a while at First Health as a programmer and liked him. Betsy was exactly my age and we were at JM together- even born the same day! RIP Robert and Betsy.
David Nelson
December 21, 2020
Peace be with you Bobby as you have gone fishing on the long rivah of eternity.
David R Wilson
December 21, 2020
