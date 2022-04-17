MCGUIGAN, Robert "Bob" J., Jr., 62, of Richmond, passed away suddenly, April 11, 2022 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Kathleen McGuigan of Pittsburgh, Pa. Bob graduated from Bethel Park High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He enjoyed a long and successful career in retail management and his most recent role was as manager of the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity
Restore, on Roane Street, Richmond, Va. Bob had a keen sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was a gifted storyteller. He loved the outdoors – hiking, biking and kayaking; also, he was a skilled woodworker in his spare time.
Bob is survived by his loving partner, Laura "Lollie" George; sons, Robert and Matthew McGuigan, both of Richmond; his ex-wife and mother of his sons, Nancy J. Dole McGuigan; his siblings, Nancy, Barbara, Patrick and Kathy and their spouses; nephews and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Osborne Landing Park, in Henrico County, at 4:30 p.m. Casual dress encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the family. For those who knew him, they know Bob was a treasure and he will be missed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.