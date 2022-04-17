Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Robert J. "Bob" McGuigan Jr.
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
May, 22 2022
4:30p.m.
Osborne Landing Park
Send Flowers
MCGUIGAN, Robert "Bob" J., Jr., 62, of Richmond, passed away suddenly, April 11, 2022 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Kathleen McGuigan of Pittsburgh, Pa. Bob graduated from Bethel Park High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He enjoyed a long and successful career in retail management and his most recent role was as manager of the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity Restore, on Roane Street, Richmond, Va. Bob had a keen sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was a gifted storyteller. He loved the outdoors – hiking, biking and kayaking; also, he was a skilled woodworker in his spare time.

Bob is survived by his loving partner, Laura "Lollie" George; sons, Robert and Matthew McGuigan, both of Richmond; his ex-wife and mother of his sons, Nancy J. Dole McGuigan; his siblings, Nancy, Barbara, Patrick and Kathy and their spouses; nephews and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Osborne Landing Park, in Henrico County, at 4:30 p.m. Casual dress encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the family. For those who knew him, they know Bob was a treasure and he will be missed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m.
Osborne Landing Park
Henrico County, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.