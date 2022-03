To the family, Deepest sympathy.

Mr Sidney was an example of a life

well lived. 100 years old. He was a great neighbor and friend. He

Often came by to check on my Mom and Dad before their death.

We appreciated his concern for

them. He has now reached his greatest reward to be with the

Lord.

Regena Green Harris and the

Green family

Regena Harris Family September 4, 2021