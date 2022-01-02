Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Byron "Bobby" Morris Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MORRIS, Robert Byron "Bobby", Jr., 72, of Tappahannock, passed away suddenly on December 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Morris Sr.; mother, Nellie Richards; brothers, Oscar Carle and Frank Whitlow. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Margie Finch and Maria Blaney; stepdaughter, Dawn West; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Harrison Whitlow. Bobby was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved to fish and was an aviation enthusiast. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.