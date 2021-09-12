Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Darrow Nolte
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
NOLTE, Robert Darrow, 65, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred M. Nolte; and father, James A. Nolte Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Linda L. Nolte, James A. Nolte Jr. (Beverly), Thomas R. Nolte (Jane), Frances A. Nolte; aunt, Rachel N. West; niece, Alyssa Walden; nephews, Shawn Walden, Bryson Nolte; as well as several cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 16, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
16
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
When l lived with my aunt and uncle behind Town Talk ....... 50 years ago, Bobby was my friend. My parents had divorced and l was lucky he was there. He made me forget the sadness and helped me not be afraid. I stopped in Sanston not to long ago to see him. He had been I'll and wasn't up to visitors. Hopefully he knew the impact he had on my life. He made a difference. Thank you Bobby, may you rest in peace.
Valerie Tucker
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results