When l lived with my aunt and uncle behind Town Talk ....... 50 years ago, Bobby was my friend. My parents had divorced and l was lucky he was there. He made me forget the sadness and helped me not be afraid. I stopped in Sanston not to long ago to see him. He had been I'll and wasn't up to visitors. Hopefully he knew the impact he had on my life. He made a difference. Thank you Bobby, may you rest in peace.

Valerie Tucker Friend September 21, 2021