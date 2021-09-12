NOLTE, Robert Darrow, 65, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred M. Nolte; and father, James A. Nolte Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Linda L. Nolte, James A. Nolte Jr. (Beverly), Thomas R. Nolte (Jane), Frances A. Nolte; aunt, Rachel N. West; niece, Alyssa Walden; nephews, Shawn Walden, Bryson Nolte; as well as several cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 16, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
When l lived with my aunt and uncle behind Town Talk ....... 50 years ago, Bobby was my friend. My parents had divorced and l was lucky he was there. He made me forget the sadness and helped me not be afraid.
I stopped in Sanston not to long ago to see him. He had been I'll and wasn't up to visitors. Hopefully he knew the impact he had on my life. He made a difference. Thank you Bobby, may you rest in peace.