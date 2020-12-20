NORTHERN, Robert "Rob" Earl, Jr., 49, of Glen Allen, Va., joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved and adored wife of seven years, Amber Marie Northern; parents, Robert (Bob) Sr. and Marjorie Northern; sister, Stephanie Sadtler and brother-in-law, Ben; brother, Andrew Acevedo and sister-in-law, Maria; nephews, Benjamin and Samuel; and niece, Colby; mother-in-law, Donna Woods and husband, John; father-in-law, Rickey Winkler and wife, Paulette; sister-in-law, Chantel Coyner; and his loyal miniature poodle, T-Bone. A Richmond native, Rob was a man of strong faith and love for God and family. He was a kid at heart, full of life, infectious laughter, joy and charisma, remembered as a bright light who always put others first. He once decided that he would not say "No" for a year to anyone who asked him to do something and said that it fundamentally changed his life.
He served as Student Government Association (SGA) President during his senior year at Godwin High School, running on a campaign to deliver two-ply toilet paper in all student restrooms. He loved a good project, gadgets of every type, airplanes, Jeep rides, buying and selling his Zion oil stock, planting fruit trees, shooting guns, watching Ancient Aliens, playing ball with his dog and eating Ukrops cake. He cherished his spirit-filled Momma all the days of his life; ate lunch every Friday with his dedicated Pop; competed vigorously with his devoted sister for the annual Kid-of-the-Year Award; and always knew his resilient brother was destined for the sacrificial life he now lives. He fully grasped what it meant to love his wife as Christ loved the church.
He was a business major at Radford University, where he joined his prized Phi Kap fraternity and was affectionately known as Socrates (pronounced Soe-crates). Inspired by Phi Kap brother and best friend, Mark Boykin ("Chamblee"), Rob started his own real estate appraisal business at age 26 and at one time grew it to be the largest appraisal company in the Richmond area. He served as a real estate agent under his father's brokerage and often bought a family Bible as a gift to his new homeowners. Since 2007, he was an active member of the Henrico North Rotary Club, which was his second family. He served as President in 2011 to 2012, consistently sold the most raffle tickets for charity and organized the first-ever Cherry Tee Golf Tournament that has since been the club's primary fundraiser. He was a member of The Chapel (formerly Commonwealth) church since 2005.
A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Rhoden, on December 21, at 1 p.m. at Winns Baptist Church cemetery, 12320 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Outdoor religious services are exempt from COVID-19 attendance restrictions at this time. However, seating is unfortunately limited to 10, so please bring a folding chair; please also wear a mask and attempt to socially distance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made online at www.henriconorthrotary.com
or mailed to the Henrico North Rotary Foundation in Rob's honor, C/O Tim Reading, HNR Treasurer, 5601 Standing Oak Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.