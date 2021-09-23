Menu
Robert "Bob" Peranski
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
PERANSKI, Robert "Bob", 85, of Henrico, passed away on August 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zigmunt and Velma Peranski; and three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; sons, Larry (Vicki), Steve (Robin), Rick (Venice); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an Air Force veteran, retired from Life of Virginia and loved to golf. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Saint Michael Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Rd, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Bob and Ginger Peranski have always been a wonderful couple here in CrossRidge. Bob will be sorely missed! God speed my friend!
Mike Cushnie
Friend
October 4, 2021
Robert & Vicki, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your Father/Father-in-law. Prayers for you & family for courage, strength, healing & comfort.
Mike Zmachinski
September 24, 2021
I worked for Bob for many years at life for Virginia. I have always had a special place in my heart for this man. He was a wonderful boss and a good man. My sympathies and prayers to the family.
Debra Marechal
September 24, 2021
