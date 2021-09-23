PERANSKI, Robert "Bob", 85, of Henrico, passed away on August 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zigmunt and Velma Peranski; and three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; sons, Larry (Vicki), Steve (Robin), Rick (Venice); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an Air Force veteran, retired from Life of Virginia and loved to golf. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.