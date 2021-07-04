Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Robert Henry Powell
FUNERAL HOME
Pearson Funeral Home - Emporia
556 Halifax Street
Emporia, VA
POWELL, Robert Henry, 77, of Midlothian, received his wings on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Rosa M. Powell; children, Robert P. Powell, Sherry Powell-Brooks, Darrell Powell Sr., Tracy D. Byrdsong, Demeka S. Butler, Ashley Powell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with wake service at 3 p.m. Visitation will also be held July 7, 2021 at R. E. Pearson and Son Funeral Home, 556 Halifax St., Emporia, Va. from 12 to 6 p.m. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
R.E. Pearson & Son Funeral Service, Inc. - Emporia
556 Halifax Street, Emporia, VA
Jul
7
Service
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
R.E. Pearson & Son Funeral Service, Inc. - Emporia
556 Halifax Street, Emporia, VA
Jul
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
30 Quarrell Road, Emporia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Pearson Funeral Home - Emporia
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Pearson Funeral Services, Inc.
July 4, 2021
Long time co worker with Robert. Powell at overnite trucking/ upsfrts.we all had good times at home and work and a big member of my family. We are surely going to miss him.may he rest in peace.from Rich.va
Arthur Mabry
Family
July 1, 2021
