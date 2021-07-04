POWELL, Robert Henry, 77, of Midlothian, received his wings on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Rosa M. Powell; children, Robert P. Powell, Sherry Powell-Brooks, Darrell Powell Sr., Tracy D. Byrdsong, Demeka S. Butler, Ashley Powell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with wake service at 3 p.m. Visitation will also be held July 7, 2021 at R. E. Pearson and Son Funeral Home, 556 Halifax St., Emporia, Va. from 12 to 6 p.m. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Va.