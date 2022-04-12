PRATT, Robert Long, Jr., 84, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed suddenly on April 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Jon; and brother, Stan. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, whom he was married to 62 years; his daughter, Robin (Dave); and grandchildren, Nicole and Robert of El Paso, Texas and Sydney and Zachary of Midlothian, Va. After 35 years of working for Revlon, Bob retired in 2002. He was a founding member of Brandermill Country Club and a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Salisbury, where his service will be held on April 27 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at Salisbury Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Please see the Affinity Funeral Home website for condolences.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.