Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Pruden
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
PRUDEN, Robert Lee, 70, of North Ridgeville, Ohio (formerly Richmond, Va.), went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by his family on December 24, 2021.

Robert was a barber for 50+ years and owned Hungary Springs Barber Shop and Hair Salon. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Pruden, of 49 years; son, Brian Pruden; and many other family and friends (way too many to list here).

Per Robert's request, his family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 22, 2022 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) at The Virginia Cliffe Inn, 2900 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Anyone who knew Robert is welcome to come celebrate a truly wonderful human who left memories that will echo in eternity. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Robert's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.