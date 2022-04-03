PRUDEN, Robert Lee, 70, of North Ridgeville, Ohio (formerly Richmond, Va.), went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by his family on December 24, 2021.
Robert was a barber for 50+ years and owned Hungary Springs Barber Shop and Hair Salon. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Pruden, of 49 years; son, Brian Pruden; and many other family and friends (way too many to list here).
Per Robert's request, his family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 22, 2022 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) at The Virginia Cliffe Inn, 2900 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Anyone who knew Robert is welcome to come celebrate a truly wonderful human who left memories that will echo in eternity. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
in Robert's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.