PULLER, Robert H., Jr., of Henrico, died December 14, 2020. Surviving are his son, Robert H. Puller III; aunt, Cornelia Carter (Rev. Willie T.); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Willie T. Carter officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2020.