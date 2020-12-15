Menu
Robert H. Puller Jr.
PULLER, Robert H., Jr., of Henrico, died December 14, 2020. Surviving are his son, Robert H. Puller III; aunt, Cornelia Carter (Rev. Willie T.); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Willie T. Carter officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Puller family R.I.P co-worker
Tony Epps
December 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family! Robert was a good neighbor!
Gladys Griffin
December 20, 2020
One devoted hard working friend, you will be missed my brother RIP
Dallas Cole
December 20, 2020
Sympathy and prayers...
Sheila Cunningham Price
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 19, 2020
sympathy to the Puller family. Robert is already missed in the neighborhood.
saundra and family
December 18, 2020
With deepest sympathies to the Puller family as you remember Robert. Robert will be missed in the neighborhood.
Lorraine Graves Jackson
December 17, 2020
