RAINEY, Robert Wilson, 82, of Sandston, Virginia, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Rainey; mother, Florence Cliborne; and two sisters, Evelyn Holmes and Elsie Ferguson. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 60 years, Sue Husten Rainey; two daughters, Lynda Rainey (John Reynolds) and Carolyn Throckmorton (George); one granddaughter, Allison Throckmorton Nida (Corey); and one great-granddaughter, Grace Lynn Nida, due to be born in April; brother-in-law, Larry Burnette (Jeanne); also many nieces, nephews and very close friends; and one little four-legged "Allie Girl," who will surely miss spending time curled up in his lap. Bob was immensely proud of his family and loved them unconditionally. He was a proud U.S. Marine. Bob retired from Philip Morris (Altria) with 33 years of service, which included many business trips internationally. He also played bass in several local dance bands, mostly with Warren Tooley and the "Occidentals." He was an excellent woodworker and gifted many family members and friends with his creations. He loved his church family at Sandston Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, among other jobs. Bob went on several mission trips both for SBC and the Baptist Disaster Relief Team. One of his favorite and proud titles was "Driver Bob." He was always ready to escort any church group to wherever they desired to go. Bob will always be remembered as a loving husband, great Dad and Papa and a caring and faithful friend. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten. We are sincerely grateful to Samantha and Christina of At Home Care and Hospice for their dedication and care of Bob during this difficult time. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to Sandston Baptist Church as memorials in remembrance of Bob Rainey. The family is arranging to have the service livestreamed for anyone wishing to attend remotely. Please see funeral home website for link.