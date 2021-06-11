REYNOLDS, Robert Elbert "Bob", 86, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Reynolds; his mother, Bernice J. Reynolds; and his brother, Charles "Al" Reynolds. He is survived by his aunts, Marge Johnson and Lorraine Martin; cousins, Brad, Riley and Hiram Johnson; extended family, Robert B. Purcell (Jean), Sammy Martin, Harry Hawley, Susan Baisden, Merry Dawn Donati (John), Margaret Sanders (Woodrow); and many loving friends, especially Cliff and Yvonne Fink, Sandy and John Spratley, Linda and Coleman Cooke, Roy and Susan Wood, Melanie Taylor and Russ Tomlin. Bob graduated from the college of William and Mary, Norfolk Division with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1957 and Union Presbyterian Seminary with an M.A. degree in English Bible in 1961. Throughout his college and graduate school years, he was Summer Director of the Playhouse in the Pines for the Norfolk City Recreation Bureau. He attended Four Mile Creek Baptist Church in Varina. He served as an Educational Missionary in Mexico from 1961 to 1964, where he taught missionary children. After returning to the States, he taught for six years at Ingleside Elementary School in Norfolk and then moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he taught in the Henrico County Public School System, six years at Sandston Elementary School, 15 years at Fairfield Middle School and four years at Baker Elementary School until his retirement in 1995. Bob was a lifelong career-dedicated educator who in his every school produced and directed a musical production each year. In a total of over 80 shows, more than 4,000 students experienced a stage program. Bob was a great Disney fan and collected anything Disney and also "Gone with the Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz" collectibles. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., where a service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org/donate/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2021.