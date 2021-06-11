Robert and Albert became friends of our family while living in Ingleside. Al was my 6th grade teacher and of course, that included Robert. I have remained close to them since that time. They even came to visit us after moving to California. I’m grateful for the experiences they afforded me, especially the love of the theater. Because of their influence, I became a choir, band and musical theater director in high schools in California and Indiana. Both are greatly missed.

Paula Morgan-Martin Student June 13, 2021