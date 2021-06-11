Menu
Robert Elbert "Bob" Reynolds
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
REYNOLDS, Robert Elbert "Bob", 86, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Reynolds; his mother, Bernice J. Reynolds; and his brother, Charles "Al" Reynolds. He is survived by his aunts, Marge Johnson and Lorraine Martin; cousins, Brad, Riley and Hiram Johnson; extended family, Robert B. Purcell (Jean), Sammy Martin, Harry Hawley, Susan Baisden, Merry Dawn Donati (John), Margaret Sanders (Woodrow); and many loving friends, especially Cliff and Yvonne Fink, Sandy and John Spratley, Linda and Coleman Cooke, Roy and Susan Wood, Melanie Taylor and Russ Tomlin. Bob graduated from the college of William and Mary, Norfolk Division with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1957 and Union Presbyterian Seminary with an M.A. degree in English Bible in 1961. Throughout his college and graduate school years, he was Summer Director of the Playhouse in the Pines for the Norfolk City Recreation Bureau. He attended Four Mile Creek Baptist Church in Varina. He served as an Educational Missionary in Mexico from 1961 to 1964, where he taught missionary children. After returning to the States, he taught for six years at Ingleside Elementary School in Norfolk and then moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he taught in the Henrico County Public School System, six years at Sandston Elementary School, 15 years at Fairfield Middle School and four years at Baker Elementary School until his retirement in 1995. Bob was a lifelong career-dedicated educator who in his every school produced and directed a musical production each year. In a total of over 80 shows, more than 4,000 students experienced a stage program. Bob was a great Disney fan and collected anything Disney and also "Gone with the Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz" collectibles. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., where a service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org/donate/. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the gift of having Mr. Reynolds at Fairfield Middle School in 1978-79. He made a lasting impression on his teaching skills. He made learning fun. He was a great teacher.
Billy Carrington
June 14, 2021
We were very sad to hear that Bobby had passed. His mom and mine were 1st cousins. Reunited with your brother Al and your dear, sweet mother, Rest In Peace. With Love, Jeannie, Beverly & Kristi
Beverly Mahone Rogers
Family
June 13, 2021
Robert and Albert became friends of our family while living in Ingleside. Al was my 6th grade teacher and of course, that included Robert. I have remained close to them since that time. They even came to visit us after moving to California. I’m grateful for the experiences they afforded me, especially the love of the theater. Because of their influence, I became a choir, band and musical theater director in high schools in California and Indiana. Both are greatly missed.
Paula Morgan-Martin
Student
June 13, 2021
Give Al a hug from me when you see him.
Sherry A McCarthy
Friend
June 12, 2021
Sincere sympathies for a wonderful man and great neighbor. Always received a Christmas card each year after we moved away in 2008.
Larry and Denise
Friend
June 11, 2021
