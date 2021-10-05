RIIBER, Mr. Robert William, of Hopewell, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va., for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a public service at 1 p.m.; interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.