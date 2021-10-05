Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Robert William Riiber
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
RIIBER, Mr. Robert William, of Hopewell, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va., for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a public service at 1 p.m.; interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Oct
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
J
October 15, 2021
