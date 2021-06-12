ROBERTSON, Robert V. "Bob", 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Chesterfield County, passed away June 9, 2021 with his family by his side. He was a retired office manager from USF&G Insurance Company where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1992, loved to watch professional and college sports, especially University of Virginia basketball and football and professional golf. Bob was predeceased by his first wife of 35 years, Betty; is survived by their son, Rob Robertson Jr. (Carlos) of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Melissa Blount (Al) of Boyds, Md.; two grandchildren, Colin and Tatyana Blount; nieces, Jane Belt, Mary Pritchard, Nancy Pettigrew, Robin McLane; and nephews, Clint Stables, James Brunger. Bob was also predeceased by his second wife, Judy, in 2018. Throughout their 25 years together, Bob and Judy travelled extensively to Europe and Asia and met long-lasting new friends on every trip. Bob was a native of Dinwiddie County and a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Vincent Funeral Home located at 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140, followed by a 1 p.m. graveside service in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 8400 St. Peter's Church Lane, New Kent, Va. 23124. A Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville, Va. at a future date to be determined. Vincent Funeral Home of Providence Forge, Va. is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation (www.fragilex.org
), Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org
), or your favorite charity
. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2021.