Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
ROGERS, Robert Lee, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life June 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by two sons, Marvin Ravenell and Rodney Smallwood. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Rogers; three children, Michelle Gibson, Shanika Rogers and Robert Gibson; nine grandchildren, among them devoted Sha'Niya Rogers; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Martin Fuller (Jimmie), Ruby Rogers and Donna Darden (Marty); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Margie Ravenell; son-in-law, David Ginyard; four sisters-in-law, Gloria Hicks (Major), Denise Martin (Nathaniel), Linda Rogers and Patricia Rogers; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Rogers can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
1:15p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results