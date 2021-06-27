ROGERS, Robert Lee, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life June 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by two sons, Marvin Ravenell and Rodney Smallwood. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Rogers; three children, Michelle Gibson, Shanika Rogers and Robert Gibson; nine grandchildren, among them devoted Sha'Niya Rogers; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Martin Fuller (Jimmie), Ruby Rogers and Donna Darden (Marty); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Margie Ravenell; son-in-law, David Ginyard; four sisters-in-law, Gloria Hicks (Major), Denise Martin (Nathaniel), Linda Rogers and Patricia Rogers; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Rogers can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Saturday.