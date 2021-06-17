Bobby is well remembered as a 2 year cadet, part of the Class of 1961 at Benedictine. And I remember well facing him in the batter's box in the 8th grade. The curve he threw past me was incredible, and the fastball .. well, I never even saw that! And playing golf with him 10 years ago, it was hard to believe how far he could hit the golfball with a limited backswing. What a legendary athlete! We shall miss him very much. Regrets to the family for his loss.

Brian McNeil June 18, 2021