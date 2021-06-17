Menu
Robert Brooks Rosemond
ROSEMOND, Robert Brooks, "Bobby," passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maryetta Agee Rosemond. Bobby was the son of the late Charles Fletcher Rosemond Sr. and Dorothy Estes Rosemond. He is survived by his children, Diane Rosemond Hill, Michael Rosemond (Paige), Randy Rosemond, Kenny Mays and Scott Mays; 11 grandchildren, Fallon (Matt), Jessie, Grace, John, Lillie, Chris, Cameron, Nicholas, Ashley, Chance and Kash; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mya Jane and Miles; and a sister, Jean Rosemond Phaup. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Jr., William (Bookie), Douglas and David (GaGa). Bobby loved his family and pets and loved all sports. He played tennis and golf. Bobby never met a stranger and had many good friends. Everybody knew his name and he will be sorely missed. He was retired from Philip Morris after 32 years. Arrangements will be private and any donations should be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2021.
6 Entries
Very sad to hear of Bobby´s passing. He was a true gentleman and it´s a great loss to all who knew him. He was the first person I met at Brickshire, and I´ll always be grateful for his friendship. God Bless you Bobby.
Gary Cicatiello
June 29, 2021
Maryetta, so sorry to learn of Bobby´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family. I know he will be missed so much. May God´s blessings be with you.
Peggy Blanton
Friend
June 23, 2021
Booby will always be remembered as a man who loved his cats at Brickshire. Those cats knew when he was coming with their meal. Bobbie was a true gentleman and always wiling to talk about anything. He will be missed . Sincerely, Dave Gigliotti
Dave Gigliotti
June 18, 2021
Bobby is well remembered as a 2 year cadet, part of the Class of 1961 at Benedictine. And I remember well facing him in the batter's box in the 8th grade. The curve he threw past me was incredible, and the fastball .. well, I never even saw that! And playing golf with him 10 years ago, it was hard to believe how far he could hit the golfball with a limited backswing. What a legendary athlete! We shall miss him very much. Regrets to the family for his loss.
Brian McNeil
June 18, 2021
Bobby was a great friend to our family. We will miss him dearly! Love and support to his family. RIP
Finnegan Family
Friend
June 18, 2021
Marietta I´m so sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed by all of you.
Kent Mays
Friend
June 17, 2021
