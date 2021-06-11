Menu
Robert Watson Sadler
SADLER, Robert Watson, 86, of Henrico, was born at Christmastime on December 28, 1934 in Charlottesville, Va. and passed away on April 4, 2021, on Easter Day, in Henrico, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, the Honorable Judge Robert Watson Sadler Sr.; his birth mother, Dorothy Dillard Mahone; his sister, Betty Watson Sadler; his adopted mother, Elizabeth Dey Sadler; his wife's mother, Mercedes Castro-Mestre, who he considered a mother and friend; and brother-in-law, Rev. Alfred Clark Martin. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 60 years, Dinorah Bertot-Castro Sadler; his sister, Diane Sadler-Martin (Hal Johnson); brother-in-law, John Lindsay Sadler Sr., who he considered a brother and family. A worship thanking God for Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. A private interment will be held in Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Road United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Hope, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
River Road United Methodist Church
8800 River Road , Henrico, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 11, 2021
