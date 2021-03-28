Menu
Robert Duval Shrader Jr.
SHRADER, Robert Duval, Jr., of Midlothian, Va., passed away at home on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra J. Prillaman; two sons, Robert D. Shrader III and Michael M. Shrader; and sister, Mary Suzanne Shrader. He was born in Richmond County, Va. and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Sisson and Robert Duval Shrader. A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Robert served as a Captain and company commander in the U.S. Army. He earned his law degree from the University of Richmond Law School. Robert was devoted to his family, often found with his sons on the golf course or relaxing near the water, and to his 44-year law practice. He would especially want to acknowledge and thank his colleagues at the Richmond Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court for their dedication and professionalism. A memorial service will be held later. You may share memories of Robert now on the tribute wall at Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) designating the CASA program at grscan.com or the American Lung Association at action.lung.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Mr. Schrader was one of the finest attorneys that I have ever had the pleasure of working with over the past twenty years and he was a genuinely nice guy. I´ll miss our chats down at the courthouse, things will not be the same without Robert being there. I spoke with him maybe three weeks ago and had no idea that he was ill. I sure will miss seeing him but at the end of the day, he made a difference in the lives of countless people. When it´s all said and done, what more can you ask for? Well done, Mr. Schrader, well done. Sleep well, old friend.
Gerry Walls
March 30, 2021
Thank you to all who shared memories of Robert in the Guest Book and on the Tribute Wall. Yes, Bill Crews, Robert was Lynchburg College graduate. And, Larry Wallace, he enjoyed those golf trips with you!
Debra Prillaman
March 29, 2021
Dot aware that Bob was ill. So sorry to learn of his passing. May he Rest In Peace. Did Bob attend Lynchburg College ? I knew him from LC.
Bill Crews
March 28, 2021
I was not aware that Bob was ill. My and Charlenes' condolences to Debra, Robert, Michael and Susanne. Bob was a good friend.
Larry Wallace
March 28, 2021
