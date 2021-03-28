Mr. Schrader was one of the finest attorneys that I have ever had the pleasure of working with over the past twenty years and he was a genuinely nice guy. I´ll miss our chats down at the courthouse, things will not be the same without Robert being there. I spoke with him maybe three weeks ago and had no idea that he was ill. I sure will miss seeing him but at the end of the day, he made a difference in the lives of countless people. When it´s all said and done, what more can you ask for? Well done, Mr. Schrader, well done. Sleep well, old friend.

Gerry Walls March 30, 2021