SHRADER, Robert Duval, Jr., of Midlothian, Va., passed away at home on March 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra J. Prillaman; two sons, Robert D. Shrader III and Michael M. Shrader; and sister, Mary Suzanne Shrader. He was born in Richmond County, Va. and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Sisson and Robert Duval Shrader. A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Robert served as a Captain and company commander in the U.S. Army. He earned his law degree from the University of Richmond Law School. Robert was devoted to his family, often found with his sons on the golf course or relaxing near the water, and to his 44-year law practice. He would especially want to acknowledge and thank his colleagues at the Richmond Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court for their dedication and professionalism. A memorial service will be held later. You may share memories of Robert now on the tribute wall at Blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) designating the CASA program at grscan.com
or the American Lung Association
at action.lung.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.