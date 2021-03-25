Menu
Robert C. Spencer
SPENCER, Robert C., "Bobby," 86, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Fannie" Spencer; daughter, Mary Carol Bennett (Duane); son, Mike Spencer (Jayne); grandsons, Scott Spencer and D.J. Bennett; sister, Sandra K. Spencer; and brother, Wayne Spencer (Joan). Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone, Va. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Saint Marks Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Marks Cemetery Fund, c/o Dickie Ingram, 5267 W. Courthouse Road, Crewe, Va. 23930.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Saint Marks Cemetery
Crewe, VA
