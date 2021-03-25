Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1400 South Main Street
Blackstone, VA
SPENCER, Robert C., "Bobby," 86, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Fannie" Spencer; daughter, Mary Carol Bennett (Duane); son, Mike Spencer (Jayne); grandsons, Scott Spencer and D.J. Bennett; sister, Sandra K. Spencer; and brother, Wayne Spencer (Joan). Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone, Va. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Saint Marks Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Marks Cemetery Fund, c/o Dickie Ingram, 5267 W. Courthouse Road, Crewe, Va. 23930.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.