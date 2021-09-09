STATTON, Robert, "Bobby," 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Mary B. Statton. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie Statton, who loved him from the day they met and will miss him forever. He was her best friend. Bobby is also survived by his daughter, Christie Gayness (Brian) of Mechanicsville; a son, Robert A. Statton (Erin) of Surprise, Ariz.; two sisters, Allison Moore of Richmond and Cathy Kennedy (Doug) of Montpelier; two brothers; Ricky Statton of Culpepper and Johnny Statton (Diane) of New Kent; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bobby was the owner of Statton Construction Co. for 38 years before he retired. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service – Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Va. 23111. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.