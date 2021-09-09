So very sorry to hear of Bobby's passing just today. I am one of Leland and Betty Pease's daughters. We were first cousins. He lived with us on Jefferson Park Ave. in Charlottesville for a while. I was pretty young but I do remember him. Aunt Mary was my mothers sister. I adored Aunt Mary. Allison and Kathy were friends with Patricia and I and we would sleep over.Great memories. It is a shame we have not seen each other for a long time. But I have thought of all of the family over the years. Rest in peace Bobby. Love Barbara Pease Wallace.

Barbara Wallace Family September 10, 2021