Robert Statton
STATTON, Robert, "Bobby," 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Mary B. Statton. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie Statton, who loved him from the day they met and will miss him forever. He was her best friend. Bobby is also survived by his daughter, Christie Gayness (Brian) of Mechanicsville; a son, Robert A. Statton (Erin) of Surprise, Ariz.; two sisters, Allison Moore of Richmond and Cathy Kennedy (Doug) of Montpelier; two brothers; Ricky Statton of Culpepper and Johnny Statton (Diane) of New Kent; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bobby was the owner of Statton Construction Co. for 38 years before he retired. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service – Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Va. 23111. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to hear this. I didn't know. So sorry for your loss. Debbie I am so sorry. I wished I had known.
Loretta Statton
February 10, 2022
So sorry to learn of Bobby's passing. Great memories at Aunt Mary's home. Especially Patricia and I were there a lot with Kathy and Allison. Such innocent, loving, wonderful times. She was my favorite Aunt. Bobby lived with us for a while and he was so nice to us . Johnny, Ricky, Allison, and Kathy my heart is very heavy, and so sorry for your loss. Love to all of you. We will always be cousin's. Barbara (Pease) Wallace
Barbara Wallace
Family
September 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Cousin Bobby today. Hugs and prayers to his Wife, kids, Grandkids, my Cousins Cathy, Allison Johnny and Ricky. What great Childhood memories I have of all of us. He is now with with favorite Aunt, Aunt Mary. I wish we had known soon, we would have come to his Service.
Patricia Pease Williams
Family
September 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Bobby's passing just today. I am one of Leland and Betty Pease's daughters. We were first cousins. He lived with us on Jefferson Park Ave. in Charlottesville for a while. I was pretty young but I do remember him. Aunt Mary was my mothers sister. I adored Aunt Mary. Allison and Kathy were friends with Patricia and I and we would sleep over.Great memories. It is a shame we have not seen each other for a long time. But I have thought of all of the family over the years. Rest in peace Bobby. Love Barbara Pease Wallace.
Barbara Wallace
Family
September 10, 2021
My condolences to my cousins Allison, Cathy, Ricky and Johnny and your families upon the passing of Bobby. Mary Frances saw this when reading yesterday's paper this morning - or we would have gone to his visitation last night. So sorry for your loss.
Kay (Pease) Crute
Family
September 10, 2021
