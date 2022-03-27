TAYLOR, Robert Carroll, was born in Chaplin, Kentucky on January 11, 1931. "He was justified in his new birth on September 7, 1944 because of the Virgin birth, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ for his sins; sanctified by his acceptance of the Lord as his Savior and Redeemer; glorified by the death of his earthly body on March 21, 2022."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Taylor; and brother, Tommy. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrill, of 63 years; his devoted daughter, Tonya Taylor Ramage and husband, Jesse, who were his caregivers; and many loved relatives and friends.



He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1955, after serving in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War.



He was employed by Reynolds Metals in Louisville, Ky. and Richmond, Va. for almost 15 years and he retired from the County of Henrico, Va. in the Finance Dept. after nearly 30 years. The best husband and father went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved and faithfully served all of his life. He was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church since 1958. He loved Christian hymns and mountain style country music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Missionary Fund at 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.



A private service for the family will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.