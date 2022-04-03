TAYLOR, Mr. Robert W., Sr., of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hartwell Forrest and Catherine Jones Taylor; and brother, Hartwell Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Norma Jean Taylor; his son, Robert W. Taylor Jr. (Karen) of Atlanta, Ga.; his daughter, Janet T. Kowalchick (Grant) of Ridgecrest, Calif.; and stepdaughters, Diane Monaco (Joe) and Margie Snead (Bill), both of Richmond, Va. Bob and Norma Jean have seven beautiful granddaughters, Amanda and Lexie Taylor, Rachael and Callie Kowalchick, Annie and Sally Snead and Cate Monaco.
Bob was born May 26, 1936 in Richmond, Va., and after graduating from the University of Richmond, had a long career in banking and then real estate.
Bob was passionate about the outdoors his entire life and he spent as much time as possible hiking and biking with his wife, Norma Jean. Some favorite hikes were on the Appalachian Trail, in Acadia National Park and Grayson Highlands in western Virginia. In his retirement years, along with traveling, he worked for Suntrust Bank and rode his bike to work up until the age of 75.
Bob will be remembered for his devotion to wife, Norma Jean, his deep love for and pride in his children and their families and his love and respect for the natural world and adventure!
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Nature Conservancy at nature.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.