Beverly, Please know I´m thinking of you and Conway. I´m so sorry about his passing but glad that I was able to visit with both of you at the get together at Mike and Barbara´s home at the farm. Even though I was not able to be there for Conway´s services I have been thinking of you and the family. He will be missed!!! Take care of yourself. I´m wishing you love and peace. Y´all were very fortunate to have shared life together. Hope to see you soon, Beverly.

Dale Grigg Ball March 15, 2021