THOMPSON, Robert Conway, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on March 9, 2021. Conway is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Beverly M. Thompson. He is also survived by nieces, Lola Wright (Will) and Amy Thompson-Alvarez (Adolfo); nephew, Mike Thompson (Barbara); great-nephews and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lucille Thompson; sister, Josephine Thompson; brother, Benjamin and wife, Carolyn Thompson. Conway grew up on a dairy farm in Amelia County and also operated a dairy business. After he sold his dairy, he was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed many boating, fishing and camping trips with Beverly.
A graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.