Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Conway Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
THOMPSON, Robert Conway, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on March 9, 2021. Conway is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Beverly M. Thompson. He is also survived by nieces, Lola Wright (Will) and Amy Thompson-Alvarez (Adolfo); nephew, Mike Thompson (Barbara); great-nephews and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lucille Thompson; sister, Josephine Thompson; brother, Benjamin and wife, Carolyn Thompson. Conway grew up on a dairy farm in Amelia County and also operated a dairy business. After he sold his dairy, he was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed many boating, fishing and camping trips with Beverly.

A graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Puckett Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Beverly, Please know I´m thinking of you and Conway. I´m so sorry about his passing but glad that I was able to visit with both of you at the get together at Mike and Barbara´s home at the farm. Even though I was not able to be there for Conway´s services I have been thinking of you and the family. He will be missed!!! Take care of yourself. I´m wishing you love and peace. Y´all were very fortunate to have shared life together. Hope to see you soon, Beverly.
Dale Grigg Ball
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results