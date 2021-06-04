WADE, Mr. Robert Clark, 80, of Amelia, Virginia, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born in Lewisburg, West Virginia in 1941 and moved to Amelia County in 1957. He joined the National Guard in 1964 and served six years. Bobby began his career at Estes Express Lines in 1979 and retired after 22 years of service in 2003. He then spent much of his time farming, raising hay and beef cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred W. Wade and Clevia M. Wade. He is survived by two brothers, Fred W. Wade (Vicki), Benjamin T. Wade (Susan); and sister, Kathi W. Wells. He is also survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Saunders Wade; children, Clark Wade (Joy), Adaire Lazaro; and grandchildren, Courtney Morris (Holt), Morgan Wade and Emily Eanes. We would like to thank the staff at Amelia Rehab and Healthcare Center for their loving care over the last 18 months. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Amelia Presbyterian Church, 16401 Dunn Street, Amelia, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery.