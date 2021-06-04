Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Clark Wade
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
WADE, Mr. Robert Clark, 80, of Amelia, Virginia, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born in Lewisburg, West Virginia in 1941 and moved to Amelia County in 1957. He joined the National Guard in 1964 and served six years. Bobby began his career at Estes Express Lines in 1979 and retired after 22 years of service in 2003. He then spent much of his time farming, raising hay and beef cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred W. Wade and Clevia M. Wade. He is survived by two brothers, Fred W. Wade (Vicki), Benjamin T. Wade (Susan); and sister, Kathi W. Wells. He is also survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Saunders Wade; children, Clark Wade (Joy), Adaire Lazaro; and grandchildren, Courtney Morris (Holt), Morgan Wade and Emily Eanes. We would like to thank the staff at Amelia Rehab and Healthcare Center for their loving care over the last 18 months. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Amelia Presbyterian Church, 16401 Dunn Street, Amelia, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amelia Presbyterian Church
16401 Dunn Street, Amelia, VA
Jun
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thinking of all of youSandra, Clark, Adaire. Remembering the happy times throughout the years.
Dottie&.
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Bobby was a great guy and will be missed.
Bill Boyd
Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results