WAITT, Robert W., IV, 64, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Waitt Jr.; mother, Martha Lorraine Waitt. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan D. Waitt; children, Justin R. Waitt, Mary F. Waitt; sisters, Janet Clay (Dan), Theresa Tucker; nephew, Scott Tucker (Yelena); and great-nephews; in-laws, Jim and Ruth Duncan; brother-in-law, James Duncan. He also leaves behind his cats, Luna and Sol, whom he loved endlessly. Robert's hobbies included elephants, antiques and genealogy. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.