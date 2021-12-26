WAITT, Robert W., IV, 64, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Waitt Jr.; mother, Martha Lorraine Waitt. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan D. Waitt; children, Justin R. Waitt, Mary F. Waitt; sisters, Janet Clay (Dan), Theresa Tucker; nephew, Scott Tucker (Yelena); and great-nephews; in-laws, Jim and Ruth Duncan; brother-in-law, James Duncan. He also leaves behind his cats, Luna and Sol, whom he loved endlessly. Robert's hobbies included elephants, antiques and genealogy. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Robert was a fine man and I enjoyed talking to him about remembering past times in Richmond. He was always friendly and kind to me. May Susan and family feel the Lord's presence and give you peace. You have been in my prayers.
Mark Rackley
Friend
January 1, 2022
Robert was a wonderful person with a sense of humor. Susan, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.