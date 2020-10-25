DRABEN, Robert Walter, 86, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Bob was born September 16, 1934, to the late Elmer and Helen Draben. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilmoth Draben; three sisters, Sharon Trujillo, Diane Blair and Linda Prieb; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was an educator for many years and a lifelong learner. He taught in a variety of settings all over the world. Bob loved to travel with his wife. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.