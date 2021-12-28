Menu
Robert William Watson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
8500 Staples Mill Road
Henrico, VA
WATSON, Robert William, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on December 23, 2021. "Billy" was born on September 7, 1940, to the late Beatrice and James Watson of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Martin Watson; four children, Bonnie Davis (Barry), Marty, Robbie (Lisa) and Tom (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse Watson, Nicole and Savannah Shipp; sister, Nina Winslow (Bob); and nieces and nephews. He worked in the heating and air conditioning field for close to 60 years, starting with Catlett Johnson, but spending the majority of those years with Honeywell, where he excelled. Billy was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, along with anything else to do with the outdoors. He loved working with his hands and would spend many hours working in his garage, fixing most anything that was broken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial services will be held on January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parham Road Baptist Church
Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extending deepest sympathy to Billy's sweet wife and his family members. Wimpy and I had fun memories of Billy during our Honeywell years. May all of you feel the loving arms of our Lord surrounding you each day. Juanita :)
Juanita Melton
January 8, 2022
Our condolences to the entire family along with prayers for peace and comfort.
Amy Stewart and family- formally Amy Shipp
January 2, 2022
Buddy and Sandra Schrader
December 31, 2021
I´m so sorry. Y´all are in my thoughts.
Lisa Ward Hollar
December 29, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. God bless you all.
Charlie Moore
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.
Kelli Ewick
December 28, 2021
