WATSON, Robert William, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on December 23, 2021. "Billy" was born on September 7, 1940, to the late Beatrice and James Watson of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Martin Watson; four children, Bonnie Davis (Barry), Marty, Robbie (Lisa) and Tom (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse Watson, Nicole and Savannah Shipp; sister, Nina Winslow (Bob); and nieces and nephews. He worked in the heating and air conditioning field for close to 60 years, starting with Catlett Johnson, but spending the majority of those years with Honeywell, where he excelled. Billy was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, along with anything else to do with the outdoors. He loved working with his hands and would spend many hours working in his garage, fixing most anything that was broken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memorial services will be held on January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.