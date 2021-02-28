WHEATON, Robert Henry, a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021, at the age of 96. Born in Saugus, Massachusetts, Bob was one of Henry and Josephine Wheaton's five children. His father was the chief of the Saugus Police Department. Joining the Navy on graduating from high school during World War II, Bob grew up early during a time of great uncertainty. A self-made man, Bob believed the path forward was education and hard work. With an aptitude for math and determination to better himself, Bob simultaneously served in the Navy, worked for GE and attended Lowell Institute, a cooperative program with MIT, where he earned certifications in electrical and mechanical engineering. While working at GE, he went to school at night, earning degrees at Lincoln Technical Institute and Northeastern University in Industrial Engineering and IE Management (he praised the GI Bill for this opportunity). Bob's 25-year career with GE involved relocations from coast-to-coast, including Hanford, where Bob worked on the "N" Reactor in the Washington desert while earning a Master of Business Administration from University of Washington. Dedicated by then President Kennedy, the "N" Reactor was critical for ending the Cold War, producing the plutonium for atomic weapons and also generating electricity. After retiring from GE, Bob continued to help a number of manufacturing companies throughout the U.S. improve how they went about producing products as varied as computers and hinges. One significant challenge, involved the implementation of the manufacturing process for the opening of the almost two million square foot Philip Morris facility in Richmond, Virginia. As a young man in Saugus, Bob fell in love with a social worker from Lynn, Bernice Elizabeth Grahn. A candlelight service followed by a honeymoon in Cuba was the beginning of a loving and memorable 20-year marriage, including the birth in three different states of their children, Robin, Craig and Wendy. Family life in the sixties for Bob and his family was alway an adventure, traveling on the highways and backroads of America in a station wagon, from Death Valley to Disneyland, pitching a tent from Yellowstone to Expo '67, taking in the Pendleton Round-Up and Portland's Rose Festival and finding time to pick Bing cherries. Bernice passed away in 1972 and Bob stepped up to negotiate the unexpected challenges of a single dad, cooking Chinese food on Sundays and never losing a positive attitude. Bob was an avid card player, particularly bridge and cribbage. He continued to enjoy the challenge of duplicate bridge in to his 90s, crediting it for keeping his mind sharp. It was while playing bridge in Richmond that he met Marybell Gabay, also a widower with three children. They married in 1975 and he shared the next 45 years of his life with her, playing bridge, developing their cooking skills and traveling throughout the world. Late in life, Bob loved reflecting on his past experiences. He became an avid story teller, keeping the attention of his audience with tales of riding streetcars as a boy, demanding and obtaining a five cent an hour raise for all employees in the grocery store where he worked and volunteering as a tutor for children on a trip to Beijing he took with Marybell. Bob's kindness and generosity to others will always be remembered. Bob is survived by his wife, Marybell Gabay Wheaton; sons, Robert E. Wheaton (Suzanne) and Craig Wheaton (Sarah Fox); and daughter, Wendy Goodson (Bill); grandchildren, Mamie Wheaton (Jordan Gregory), Bradford Wheaton, Carter Wheaton (Kelsey), Sarah Wesley Wheaton, Lily Goodson, Sydney Goodson; great-granddaughter, Scottie Wheaton; stepsons, Michael Gabay (Lisa), Barry Gabay (Downy), Steven Gabay (Lynn) and their children, Barry Gabay (Jennifer), Robert Gabay, Claire Isenberg (Jeff), Mary Abernethy (Chip) and their five children. Bob will be buried in Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, Virginia. Due to the pandemic, it will be a private graveside memorial. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a donation to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.