WHITE, Robert Lee, age 71, departed this life on December 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise White. He is survived by his devoted wife, Verna M. White; his brother, Billy R. White; his brothers-in-law, Terence Morris and Anthony Winston (Robyn); his daughters, Rolecya White, Cyani Glover, LaToya and Martika Jefferson; and his grandchildren, Cyani Amora and Emanual Marshall and Imani Wallace. An invitation only, COVID-19 compliant memorial service will be held at Spirit of Praise Ministries on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.