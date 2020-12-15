WHITE, Robert Lee, age 71, departed this life on December 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise White. He is survived by his devoted wife, Verna M. White; his brother, Billy R. White; his brothers-in-law, Terence Morris and Anthony Winston (Robyn); his daughters, Rolecya White, Cyani Glover, LaToya and Martika Jefferson; and his grandchildren, Cyani Amora and Emanual Marshall and Imani Wallace. An invitation only, COVID-19 compliant memorial service will be held at Spirit of Praise Ministries on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
Pop that bass in heaven
Brad
January 1, 2021
So so sorry to hear this Robert will certainly be missed by myself and my staff. Condolences Verna your husbands life advice and long talks always had my full attention! I will miss him rest easy my brother
Wyatt Isgett
December 19, 2020
I remember Robert from the praise team at Mountain of Blessings Christian Center. We praised, worshipped and celebrated Jesus together. He´s in heaven now with Jesus and Pastor Bradley praying for us now. Jude Mihelic
Jude Miheli
December 16, 2020
Praying for you during this time. Robert was a good brother who loved everyone. We played music together for years and he was always dedicated to his craft. He will be greatly missed. God bless you and your family! Praying comfort, strength for you and God´s peace!
Chris Christian
December 15, 2020
My condolences. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Brandon Roland Sr.
December 15, 2020
Our hearts are saddened to hear about Bobby´s transition he will be missed by many. Know we love you and are praying for you and your family.
Michele & Lewis Armstrong
December 15, 2020
Verna, I am so sorry for your loss. You and Bobby were a great example of marriage as Jake and were starting our life together. I know your hearts are beyond broken. We are thinking of you all!
Katherine & Jake Poarch
December 15, 2020
Verna you have my deepest sympathy. I will keep you and the family lifted up .
Love always cuz Valerie & family.
Valerie Efferson
December 15, 2020
Mrs Verna you have my deepest sympathy! I am tremendously saddened for your loss. The loving memories of Mr Bobby will give you comfort, and his legacy will keep going strong. God Bless you and your family in this time of need.