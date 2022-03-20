WICKLINE, Robert, 74, of Glen Allen, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca; and two daughters, Christine Casey (Carlton) and Gretchen Carter (James); and grandsons, Keegan Casey, Tiernan Casey and Eason Carter. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pavilion at Crossridge in Glen Allen, Va., on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.