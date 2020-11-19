HALLER, Robert Wilson (Bob), 92, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on November 15, 2020. Predeceasing him, and there to meet him, were his parents, Richard B. Haller and Elsie W. Haller; his brother, Richard B. Haller Jr.; his first wife, Peggy Bowman Haller; second wife, Alyce Church Haller; and his daughter-in-law, Paulette G. Haller. Left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Virginia Eleanor (Nell) Hobson; his children, Robert Wayne Haller (Judy), Reese Haller (Tonya), Deborah East (Robbie), Rebecca Edwards, Catherine Goodman (Ralph) and Christopher Haller (Donna); grandchildren, Bobby Haller (Maria), Richie Haller (Kim), Peggy Noelle Haller, Alexandra Haller, Jessica Meadows (Jamie), Brandon Edwards, Kelly Bolan (Luis), Cierra Hall, Lindsay Donaldson (Josiah) and Matthew Haller (Rachel); and 11 great-grandchildren. Among Bob's most memorable achievements were his service in the United States Marine Corps (1946 to 1961) and his service as a Virginia State Capitol Police Officer (1960 to 1986). He was a proud member of the Henrico Lodge #4, Fraternal Order of Police, VFW Post 9808 and Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Services are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home on Laburnum Ave., where the family will receive visitors on Friday, November 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the Henrico Lodge Charitable Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.