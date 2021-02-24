WILSON, Rev. Dr. Robert M., 73, of Magnolia, N.C., enetered into eternal rest on February 18, 2021. He served as the Chairman of the Board for Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Rev. Dr. Elvenia Raye Wilson; three children, Montrena Wilson Hadley (Michael) of Mebane, N.C., Robert Dion Wilson of Raleigh, N.C. and Brian Vichon Wilson of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Michael A. Hadley of Burlington, N.C., Nina Simone Hadley of Mebane, N.C., Robert Keshawn "DJ" Wilson and Quenten Deshawn Wilson of Winston Salem, N.C.; one great-grandson, Lucis Hadley; one great-granddaughter, Laila Dixon of Burlington, N.C.; four sisters, Mary Boney (Curnel) of Rose Hill, N.C., Ethel Southerland (Jackie), Reverend Janice Wilson and Rev. Dr. Pamela Faison (Melvin) of Magnolia, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Emma Allen of Fayetteville, N.C., Gwendolyn Dixon of Philadelphia, Pa. and Denise Ward of Landover, Md.; brother-in-law, Harry Farrior (Linda); two special cousins, Jacqueline Glaspie and Kimberley Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at J. B. Rhodes Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, N.C., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021. Entombment Devotional Gardens, Warsaw, N,C. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel Richmond, Va.