Rev. Dr. Robert M. Wilson
WILSON, Rev. Dr. Robert M., 73, of Magnolia, N.C., enetered into eternal rest on February 18, 2021. He served as the Chairman of the Board for Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Rev. Dr. Elvenia Raye Wilson; three children, Montrena Wilson Hadley (Michael) of Mebane, N.C., Robert Dion Wilson of Raleigh, N.C. and Brian Vichon Wilson of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Michael A. Hadley of Burlington, N.C., Nina Simone Hadley of Mebane, N.C., Robert Keshawn "DJ" Wilson and Quenten Deshawn Wilson of Winston Salem, N.C.; one great-grandson, Lucis Hadley; one great-granddaughter, Laila Dixon of Burlington, N.C.; four sisters, Mary Boney (Curnel) of Rose Hill, N.C., Ethel Southerland (Jackie), Reverend Janice Wilson and Rev. Dr. Pamela Faison (Melvin) of Magnolia, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Emma Allen of Fayetteville, N.C., Gwendolyn Dixon of Philadelphia, Pa. and Denise Ward of Landover, Md.; brother-in-law, Harry Farrior (Linda); two special cousins, Jacqueline Glaspie and Kimberley Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at J. B. Rhodes Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, N.C., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021. Entombment Devotional Gardens, Warsaw, N,C. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel Richmond, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J. B. Rhodes Funeral
195 Kenansville Hwy., Warsaw, NC
Feb
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
J. B. Rhodes Funeral
195 Kenansville Hwy., Warsaw, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Rate and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Robert was a good man. Healing thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Jamie Wood
February 25, 2021
Brian, my deepest sympathy to you and the family. May the peace of the Lord lift each of you and the Holy Spirit Comfort you. B J R TYLER
BEV TYLER
February 24, 2021
