SHIELDS, Robert "Bobby" Woody, of North Chesterfield, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born in Danville, Virginia on May 17, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Womack Shields and Gracie Oakes Shields; his son, David Wayne Shields; and his grandson, Joshua A. Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Snow Shields; his devoted daughter, Kim (Sissy) S. Carswell (Tom); grandchildren, Nikki Brickhouse (Jeffrey), Mark Morris; great-grandchildren, Luke and Carly Brickhouse; brother, Billy N. Shields of Ringgold, Va.; Peggy Edwards (Carroll) of New Kent County; nephews, Steven Shields, Michael Edwards and Mark Edwards. A memorial service will be held at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, Va. 23113, on November 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Virginia State Police Association in memory of Bobby.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 8, 2020