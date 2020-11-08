SHIELDS, Robert "Bobby" Woody, of North Chesterfield, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born in Danville, Virginia on May 17, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Womack Shields and Gracie Oakes Shields; his son, David Wayne Shields; and his grandson, Joshua A. Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Snow Shields; his devoted daughter, Kim (Sissy) S. Carswell (Tom); grandchildren, Nikki Brickhouse (Jeffrey), Mark Morris; great-grandchildren, Luke and Carly Brickhouse; brother, Billy N. Shields of Ringgold, Va.; Peggy Edwards (Carroll) of New Kent County; nephews, Steven Shields, Michael Edwards and Mark Edwards. A memorial service will be held at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, Va. 23113, on November 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome.com
. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Virginia State Police Association in memory of Bobby.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.