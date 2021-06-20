BAKER, Roberta A., 73, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Feely and Miriam J. Folkins; and her sisters, Joni Wilkinson and Susan Ingold. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James Baker Jr.; daughter, Kimberley Dawn (Ted); and her grandchildren, Theodore James, age 23 (Lindsey) and Hannah Kate, age 15. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A reception will follow at Corinth Baptist Church, 11650 New Kent Hwy., New Kent, Va. 23124. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, cancer.org/involved/donate.html
. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.