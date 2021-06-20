Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta A. Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BAKER, Roberta A., 73, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Feely and Miriam J. Folkins; and her sisters, Joni Wilkinson and Susan Ingold. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James Baker Jr.; daughter, Kimberley Dawn (Ted); and her grandchildren, Theodore James, age 23 (Lindsey) and Hannah Kate, age 15. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A reception will follow at Corinth Baptist Church, 11650 New Kent Hwy., New Kent, Va. 23124. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org/involved/donate.html. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.