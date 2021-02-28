GORMAN, Roberta Mary Harkins, 84, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on Friday, February 19, 2021. A longtime Richmond resident, Roberta was born on April 2, 1936 in Dixon, Illinois to James and Eleanor Harkins. Roberta was raised among the Midwest cornfields until the University of Iowa School of Nursing brought her to the love of her life, Dr. Thomas Leo Gorman. Following a courtship consisting of daily morning Mass, the young couple married in 1957, eventually settling in Richmond to raise their family.
Roberta built a home of laughter and love for her eight children. Her midwestern sensibilities and southern hospitality cultivated decades of home-cooked meals, beach trips, storytelling, gameday cheers, and millions of hugs, dinner conversations and "I love you's." Her matriarchal grace allowed Roberta, a devout Catholic, to be a powerful role model to the whole community of faith, forgiveness, unconditional love and devotion to family.
Roberta's memory will be held deeply in the hearts of her children, Julie, Teresa, Thomas, Susan, Gregory, Michael, Christopher and Jeffrey; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Esther; nieces, nephews, cousins; and devoted dog, Lady Bridget. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; sister, Carol; and grandson, Daniel.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield, Va. Due to limited seating and a large family, livestream information will be available at stedchurch.com
. To request in-person attendance, please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Special Olympics
Area 6, where Greg is a star athlete. Please mail checks to SOVA Area 6, P.O. Box 72924, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.