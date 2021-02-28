Menu
Roberta Mary Harkins Gorman
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
GORMAN, Roberta Mary Harkins, 84, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on Friday, February 19, 2021. A longtime Richmond resident, Roberta was born on April 2, 1936 in Dixon, Illinois to James and Eleanor Harkins. Roberta was raised among the Midwest cornfields until the University of Iowa School of Nursing brought her to the love of her life, Dr. Thomas Leo Gorman. Following a courtship consisting of daily morning Mass, the young couple married in 1957, eventually settling in Richmond to raise their family.

Roberta built a home of laughter and love for her eight children. Her midwestern sensibilities and southern hospitality cultivated decades of home-cooked meals, beach trips, storytelling, gameday cheers, and millions of hugs, dinner conversations and "I love you's." Her matriarchal grace allowed Roberta, a devout Catholic, to be a powerful role model to the whole community of faith, forgiveness, unconditional love and devotion to family.

Roberta's memory will be held deeply in the hearts of her children, Julie, Teresa, Thomas, Susan, Gregory, Michael, Christopher and Jeffrey; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Esther; nieces, nephews, cousins; and devoted dog, Lady Bridget. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; sister, Carol; and grandson, Daniel.

There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield, Va. Due to limited seating and a large family, livestream information will be available at stedchurch.com. To request in-person attendance, please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to Special Olympics Area 6, where Greg is a star athlete. Please mail checks to SOVA Area 6, P.O. Box 72924, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
North Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christine Rausch
March 23, 2021
Mema, I miss our almost daily conversations. I miss your voice, laugh, and words of wisdom. I know you are with me and I love you forever.
Emily Gorman
March 19, 2021
I am sorry to learn of your mother's passing. She was a dear woman and I always enjoyed talking with her. Her smile was infectious. May she rest in peace.
Joan Murdaugh
March 9, 2021
Rest In Peace... what a legacy of love and laughter you have left! Well done good and faithful woman of God! So many happy memories and good times your family have because of you.
Sue Wilcox
March 1, 2021
Holding you all in prayer. Your mom was a beautiful lady and a wonderful role model for all. Peace.
Sheila Gervasoni
February 28, 2021
Mark, Mark,III, David and I send our love and deepest sympathy to each of you in Roberta´s beautiful family.
Kathy Whitehead
February 28, 2021
We send our sincere condolences. Heaven just got another angel.
Tom & Gerri Gallagher
February 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Theresa Cunningham Bahen
February 28, 2021
Julie, Theresa and I send our deepest sympathy and prayers to you, Tyler and the rest of the Gorman family.
Herbie and Theresa Burcham
February 28, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you Roberta was not only my supervisor where we worked but a dear friend We talked about our families all the time. She will truly be missed by many
Paula Glenn
February 28, 2021
First met Roberta thru Out Reach in Love and Special Olympics. Prayers and sympathy to all.
Maggie Higgins Disney
February 28, 2021
Love and hugs to the whole Gorman family! RIP Mrs Gorman!
Susan Hundley Gaillard
February 28, 2021
