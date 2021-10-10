Menu
Roberta Ann Greenawalt
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
GREENAWALT, Roberta Ann, 87, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born to the late Charles and Roberta Hagen of Chester, Va. Ann was the widow of Kenneth David Greenawalt.

Ann led a long life filled with love for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandsons. She is survived by her sons, David and Steven (Dana); grandsons, Kevin, Jason and Ryan; and sister, Mary H. Taylor.

A private graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, North Chesterfield, Va. Arrangements are by the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann was a good neighbor of mine for many years. She was a very gentle person and also fun to be with. My sincere prayers and condolences to her family.
Helen Bonner
Friend
October 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to David and Steven. I am Erich Brooks´s mother and I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May God bless you with comfort and peace!
Linda Almarode
October 10, 2021
