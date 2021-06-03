Menu
Robin Davis-Shearin
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DAVIS-SHEARIN, Robin, of Richmond, departed this life May 24, 2021. Robin leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Curtis Lee Shearin; five children, Shannon Smith (Al), Jade Mclaughlin, Stanley Mclaughlin Jr. (Chanae), Justin Mclaughlin, Shadiamond Shearin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
We are so sorry for your lost. We pray that God will bring comfort and healing during this time. Keep her in your and think about all the fond memories. Bless you Shannon and family!
John & Tonie Robinson
Family
June 5, 2021
God has call home a beautiful angel. Your work is done, now rest little angel. But know you will be miss. "Rest in Heaven Robin"
Stanley McLaughlin Sr.
Family
June 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 2, 2021
