DAVIS-SHEARIN, Robin, of Richmond, departed this life May 24, 2021. Robin leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Curtis Lee Shearin; five children, Shannon Smith (Al), Jade Mclaughlin, Stanley Mclaughlin Jr. (Chanae), Justin Mclaughlin, Shadiamond Shearin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.