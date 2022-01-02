Menu
Rochelle V. Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
LEWIS, Rochelle V., 41, of Quinton, Va. departed this life on December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger L. Lewis; brother, Warren M. Lewis; and other family members. She is survived by her two sons, Reginald Jackson and Amari Lewis; mother, Alfreda A. Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mrs Lewis I´m sorry for your lost I was hoping that you could call me about Rochelle cause I´m just finding out and I was hoping that you will call me my number is 804-564-7170 I know it´s been a long time but please call me please
Spencer Motley
Friend
January 5, 2022
Dear Freda, You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of Rochelle. I am praying for you and with you. I know this hard and truly unbelievable.Please stay strong and know I´m just a phone call away. Much love ... Arlene
Arlene Garnett
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers and condolences to the family.
Minister Leila Christian Holmes
Family
January 2, 2022
