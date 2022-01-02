LEWIS, Rochelle V., 41, of Quinton, Va. departed this life on December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger L. Lewis; brother, Warren M. Lewis; and other family members. She is survived by her two sons, Reginald Jackson and Amari Lewis; mother, Alfreda A. Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022.