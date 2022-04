BLUE, Roderick E., 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; son, Terrell Banks; sister, Lorena Oliver; and brother, Dr. Dedrick Blue (Dr. Elfreda). A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.