WHITE, Roderick C., 53, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Rod was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and had lived in Ocean City and Northfield, New Jersey before moving to Virginia in 2000. He was employed at Anthem, Inc. as an Information Security Advisor, Cyber Security Threat Management.
Rod is survived by his wife, Nannette (Martinelli); his two daughters, Mallorie (Caleb) and Kristina; two sisters, Cindy White and Kim McCune; along with nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A celebration of Rod's life will take place at a later time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.