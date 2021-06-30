My condolences to Rodney’’s mother and the rest of the family. His dad was a regular customer of mine. We enjoyed conversations about our common interests. Upon his death I got to know Rodney, who stopped by from time to time. I always enjoyed talking with him, too. Keep the faith as you deal with your loss, knowing that there are those of us in the wider circle who share in your grief.

John Whiting July 8, 2021