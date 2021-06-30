BENTLEY, Rodney P., 59, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Bentley; and his sister, Patrice Wagner. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his mother, Cynthia Edgecombe Bentley, of Richmond, Va.; one son, Rodney Faison; and two daughters, Bravica and Breanna Purter, all of Alabama; five grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 2099 Hanes Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Youth Ministry at St. Phillips Episcopal Church.
Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave.
You may sign the guest registry at mcclennyfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2021.