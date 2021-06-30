Menu
Rodney P. Bentley
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA
BENTLEY, Rodney P., 59, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Bentley; and his sister, Patrice Wagner. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his mother, Cynthia Edgecombe Bentley, of Richmond, Va.; one son, Rodney Faison; and two daughters, Bravica and Breanna Purter, all of Alabama; five grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 2099 Hanes Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222.

In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Youth Ministry at St. Phillips Episcopal Church.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave.

You may sign the guest registry at mcclennyfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My condolences to Mrs. Bentley and family. Rodney was my classmate and I was so sorry to hear of his passing. We were able to reconnect and share memories of earlier years and high school memories. I will miss him deeply he was a wonderful person and a shining light. He will definitley be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his Mother and family...Rest in peace my friend. Kymberly Weaver Friend and Classmate
Kymberly Weaver
Friend
July 9, 2021
My condolences to Rodney’’s mother and the rest of the family. His dad was a regular customer of mine. We enjoyed conversations about our common interests. Upon his death I got to know Rodney, who stopped by from time to time. I always enjoyed talking with him, too. Keep the faith as you deal with your loss, knowing that there are those of us in the wider circle who share in your grief.
John Whiting
July 8, 2021
Cynthia and Family ... May the love that surrounds you be a source of comfort at this time.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Muriel Burrell
Friend
July 8, 2021
Sincere Condolences to Ms. Cynthia Bentley and family. Rodney will definitely be missed.
Stephanie Jackson
Friend
July 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cecellia Hawkins
Friend
July 6, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and sympathy to the Cynthia Bentley and the Bentley family.
Melissa Dilworth
Friend
July 6, 2021
The Randolph family sends our condolences and sympathy to the Bentley Family may God continue his Blessing through this difficult time God Bless.
July 3, 2021
Mark Randolph
Friend
July 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. My prayers are with you
crystal Bennett
Friend
July 1, 2021
