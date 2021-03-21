PITTMAN, Rodney Christopher, born to Mrs. Cleo Pittman on November 2, 1949, went on to be with The Father on March 14, 2021. He was 71 years old. Mr. Pittman was born and raised in Richmond, Va., where he also completed his primary through high school education. Mr. Pittman matriculated through Virginia Union University, which prepared him for his passion, teaching. Mr. Rodney Pittman lived his life meeting challenges head-on, while also serving his country in the U.S. Army and he was a Vietnam vet. He later worked as a teacher, who specialized in teaching children with autism and also was a former Eastern Airlines employee. Mr. Rodney Pittman was preceded in death by both of his parents; two sisters, Ms. Marian Pittman Carter, Ms. Anna Mae Pittman Diggs; three brothers, Mr. Robert Pittman, Mr. Billy Ray Pittman and Mr. Eugene Pittman; and his grandson, James Byrdsong Jr. He left behind his wife, Mrs. Regina Pittman; three sons, Mr. Rodney Christopher (Manigo) Pittman Jr., Mr. Steven Roderick Pittman (Sade') and Mr. Rodney Christian Pittman (Alexis); two daughters, Ms. Rachel Camille Pittman and Ms. Regine Christine Pittman; eight grandchildren, Micah R. Pittman, Alex D. Mason, Marquis O. Byrdsong, Jisselle S. Pittman, Cleopatra N. Pittman, Aaliyah R. Pittman, Cyrus R. Seaborne and Adaiah J. Pittman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory. Mr. Rodney Pittman lived a full life!!! Doing things the way he wanted. He was unapologetically himself. He was loved and will be truly missed!!!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.