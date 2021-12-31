WILLIAMS, Rodney Dale, 57, of Newtown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021.



Rodney was a member of the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church, a member of the Mattaponi Dive Team, the Upper King and Queen Fire Department and employed with Ball Logging Co.



Rodney seemed to enjoy life to the fullest, whether he was in the top of a tree doing a pruning job, diving or just repairing things.



He is survived by his wife, Juanita "Jay" Williams; his son, Philip Williams; his mother, Phyllis Williams; sister, Stephanie Turner and husband, James R.; brother, Anthony Williams and wife, Virginia "Jenny." He is also survived by two nephews, Matthew and Jonthan Turner; one niece, Abby Williams; and his uncle, Ray Brooks.



He was preceded in death by his father, Philip John "Billy" Williams.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church, Newtown, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 40, Newtown, Va. 23126 or the Upper King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5, Newtown, Va. 23126.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.