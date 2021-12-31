WILLIAMS, Rodney Dale, 57, of Newtown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Rodney was a member of the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church, a member of the Mattaponi Dive Team, the Upper King and Queen Fire Department and employed with Ball Logging Co.
Rodney seemed to enjoy life to the fullest, whether he was in the top of a tree doing a pruning job, diving or just repairing things.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita "Jay" Williams; his son, Philip Williams; his mother, Phyllis Williams; sister, Stephanie Turner and husband, James R.; brother, Anthony Williams and wife, Virginia "Jenny." He is also survived by two nephews, Matthew and Jonthan Turner; one niece, Abby Williams; and his uncle, Ray Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip John "Billy" Williams.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church, Newtown, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 40, Newtown, Va. 23126 or the Upper King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5, Newtown, Va. 23126.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
We are saddened to hear your loss . We all enjoyed meeting him and your family at the Reunion. He was such a wonderful person. He´s in the arms of angles now . May all the wonderful memories fill your hearts.
Deborah and Kraig Kirschner
Deborah Kirschner
January 5, 2022
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Always keep him in your heart. My heart goes out to you and your family!
Joan Phillips
Friend
January 1, 2022
Joan Phillips and sons
January 1, 2022
I had the pleasure of teaching Rodney at Lawson-Marriott. He was a kind and considerate young man, and I am saddened by his passing. To the family, I extend my prayers of comfort and strength as you move through this season of grief. May God bless each of you. Linda Palmer Barnes
Linda P Barnes (formerly Ayers)
School
December 31, 2021
Devoted, hard working man! Rest In Peace. Blessings to your family!
Hank Garner
Friend
December 31, 2021
My dear cousin Rodney....Rest in Peace
Susan Gille (Walsh)
December 31, 2021
Rodney you will be missed as you are a true friend and God Bless you and your family!