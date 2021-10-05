Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Leroy Conrad
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
CONRAD, Roger Leroy, age 85, of Richmond, passed away on October 1, 2021, at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Born in Reading, Pa., on June 9, 1936, Roger was the son of Arthur L. Conrad and Lois M. Ackerman Conrad. Roger graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1954 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years at Langley AFB, Hampton, Va. Roger retired from the Henrico County Division of Finance after many years of service. He led a good and full life, enjoying sports, fishing, frequent travel, Cape Hatteras and horse racing. Roger will be missed by his many friends. Services will be private at the family cemetery plot, Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem, Pa.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
RIP Roger..I will always remember Roger with a smile on his face and a fishing pole in his hand. I worked with Roger he was always looking forward to going to his happy place in Hatteras! He was a great guy!
Cindy Williamson
Work
October 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results