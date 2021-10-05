CONRAD, Roger Leroy, age 85, of Richmond, passed away on October 1, 2021, at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Born in Reading, Pa., on June 9, 1936, Roger was the son of Arthur L. Conrad and Lois M. Ackerman Conrad. Roger graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1954 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years at Langley AFB, Hampton, Va. Roger retired from the Henrico County Division of Finance after many years of service. He led a good and full life, enjoying sports, fishing, frequent travel, Cape Hatteras and horse racing. Roger will be missed by his many friends. Services will be private at the family cemetery plot, Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem, Pa.