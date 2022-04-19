GREGORY, Roger, III, of New Kent, Virginia, was born to Roger Gregory Jr. and Emma Farley Gregory on December 1, 1937 and passed away April 12, 2022. Roger graduated from New Kent High School and attended Randolph Macon College where he was a member of the football team. Subsequently, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. In 1961, he returned to his homeplace, The Castle, to farm with his father. Roger also farmed land owned by neighboring land owners and was well known for sweet corn and pumpkins. He retired from farming in 2013 and pursued his hobbies of gardening, hunting and fishing. Roger was predeceased by Martha Jane Randolph Gregory, his loving wife of 62 years. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Gregory Mitchell (Jeff); son, Roger Gregory IV (Rechele); and grandsons, Justin G. Mitchell and Roger McMillan Gregory. A memorial service will be held at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Virginia, on Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity
in Roger's memory. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.