Roger H. Kitchen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA
KITCHEN, Roger H., 87, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Yale, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Retha Kitchen; three sisters, Marilyn Vick, Adelaide Harrup and Audrey Coppedge; and a brother, Sam Kitchen.

Mr. Kitchen is survived by his son, Keith Kitchen (Julie); three grandsons, Chris, Connor and Ryan Kitchen; two brothers, Charles Kitchen (Nettie Lou) and Emerson Kitchen; sister-in-law, Carol Kitchen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, Yale, Va., on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation to follow in the fellowship hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, c/o Nagha Dunn, 17262 Courthouse Rd., Yale, Va. 23897.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
20230 Peters Bridge Rd, Yale, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
