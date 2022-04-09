Menu
Roger L. Pope
POPE, Roger L., age 75, of Nottoway, Va., passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. From 1975 to 1994, Roger served as Chief of Police at the Department of Veteran Affairs. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, member of the Fraternal Order of Police and John Marshall Lodge #2, Richmond since 1977. Roger is survived by his sister, Barbara Harrell (Carlton) of Powell, Tennessee; his niece, Tami Harrell of Cleveland, Tenn.; and nephew, Matthew Harrell (Nicole) of Pittsburg, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd H. and Viola J. Pope. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824, followed by services at 2 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway Co. Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.
