PRYOR, Roger Scott, Sr., 70, of Henrico, Va,. passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted wife, Carolyn Pryor; devoted children, Roger, Tony (Tiffany), Nicole and Justin Pryor; devoted brother, Rev. James Pryor Jr. (Linda); devoted mother-in-law, Shirley Dickerson; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Abner Baptist Church, 15143 Abner Church Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Rev. Jaimal Hayes officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 21, 2021.