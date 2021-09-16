PRYOR, Roger Scott, Sr., 70, of Henrico, Va,. passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted wife, Carolyn Pryor; devoted children, Roger, Tony (Tiffany), Nicole and Justin Pryor; devoted brother, Rev. James Pryor Jr. (Linda); devoted mother-in-law, Shirley Dickerson; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Abner Baptist Church, 15143 Abner Church Rd., Glen Allen, Va. Rev. Jaimal Hayes officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 21, 2021.
I would like to offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to you Carolyn and the Pryor family! This was a big shock to me. I hadn't talked to Roger in years but we had some funny times! He was definitely one of a kind.
Craig Anderson
Friend
September 23, 2021
"Those we love are never forgotten." Praying you will have the peace of our Heavenly Father and the comfort of His Holy Spirit as you go through this difficult time.
Deacon Brenda Petty
September 22, 2021
Carolyn, Roger (Rocky), Tony, Nicole and Justin,
We send you our condolences, thoughts and prayers.
Fred, Rick and Yvette
Family
September 21, 2021
My Deepest sympathy goes out to Carolyn and family. Roger was such a nice and funny man who loved his wife and kids. He could make me laugh and he had a beautiful personality. He will be truly missed
Wanda Franklin
September 21, 2021
Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May you find peace and comfort to sustain you.
Andrew and Fannie Snead
Family
September 21, 2021
Condolences to his family and Mrs. Shirley Dickerson.
God bless you today, tomorrow and always
Robert and Dorothy Brooks
September 21, 2021
To God be the Glory Rager was a loving and caring person who loved every one he met ,to the family God called him home to do his will. Well Don my good and faithful servant.sorrow may endure for a night, joy will come in the morning AMEN and AMEN love you all.
Blanche Spencer, Daisy Morris and family
September 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy and condolence to the Pryor family. Roger was a dear friend and will be deeply missed. We have shared many conversations. He always had a smile. Rest in peace.
Wayne & Connie Snead
Friend
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Roger passing. Will always remember his happy go lucky smile and enjoyed talking to him whether it was truck related or else. My you rest in peace
Spence Truman
September 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Pryor family. The Allen family
Carrie Hopkins
September 21, 2021
Thompson Ward family
September 21, 2021
May God comfort and keep you in his loving care during this time of grieving the death of your loved one.
Dennis & Jane White
Friend
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Roger will be greatly missed. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. My prayers are with all of you.
PATTI L CASSIN
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort to Carolyn and the family!
Rev. Wanda Taylor
Friend
September 20, 2021
To the family you all are in my prayers and the world has lost a wonderful man who we will miss greatly, but heaven has gained a wonderful angel.. we will miss you mr. roger...
Sarkis lee
Friend
September 17, 2021
My deepest condolences...Roger will be truly missed.
Kimberly D Wood
Friend
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Carolyn Pryor and family. May God give you strength and peace during this time. Prayers for you all.
Warren Harris
September 16, 2021
My Deepest Condolences
Sheron
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.