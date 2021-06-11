TIGNOR, Roger Carlton, age 64, of Louisa, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va. on October 19, 1956 to the late A. Carlton Tignor and Charlotte Holmes Tignor. Roger is survived by his son, Kevin Tyler Tignor; his brother, Michael E. Tignor (Cathy); nieces, Kim Tignor Garrett and Katrina Tignor Covert; and four nephews, Joshua and Jacob Garrett, Mason Sprouse and Brooks Covert. He will be especially missed by his good friend, Ginger Perkins who was very good to him. Roger graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1974. He was a devoted Christian and often played guitar for friends and churches, including Bethpage and Trinity Baptist in Louisa. Roger was an outstanding guitar player, having played with a number of popular bands around Virginia for many years. He was very good at repairing/restoring small engines. He had a phenomenal memory, and could recall obscure, long-ago facts and events and the exact date they happened! He could tell a story about the most mundane thing and make it interesting and hilarious. Roger's kindness to others and his sweet spirit will be missed by many.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 16, 2021.